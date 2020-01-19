Boholano named grand champ in Cebu Pop Festival











Boholano composer and singer Joseph Gara was declared grand champion in the Cebu Popular Music Festival 2020 held at the IC3 Pavillion, Cebu City, on Friday night.

Gara’s entry “Sugid ni Maria” was interpreted by Orfeshaine Quiñones.

“SUGID NI MARIA- is a song of longing for someone who is very dear, and dreaming is the only thing closest to once a reality,” he posted on Facebook.

Gara said joining the Cebu Pop Music Festival was a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true to be part of this prestigious event. Sauna sa TV rku makakita ani, nangandoy maka submit og entry, naswertihan nafinalist pa gyud,” he said.

Gara is considered as one of the latest Boholano sensations in the art of composing and arranging songs.

During his recent meeting with US based composer, Fr. Arnold Zamora at Cafe Racer, he said he finds fulfillment in the recent discovery of new local singing talents.