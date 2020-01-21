Anda PNP scores highest crime solution efficiency at 87%











The municipality of Anda got the highest rating in crime solution efficiency (CSE) with a score of 87%, according to police report during the first meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council presided over by acting Gov. Rene L. Relampagos.

The town of Valencia placed in second with 85%, followed by Pilar (83%) and Mabini (82%), 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Other are Sevilla, 80%; Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, 77%; Lila, 76%; Garcia Hernandez, 75%; Loon, 74% and Antequera, 73, the report said.

In terms of crime clearance efficiency (CCE), Valencia town got the highest, 95%, followed by Anda, 92%; and Mabini, 88%.

Other CCE ratings include S-Bullones, 87%; Pilar, 86%; Guindulman, 85%; Lila, 82%; San Miguel, 81%; Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, 81%; and Corella, 81%.

Police posted a crime solution efficiency of 74.6% in 2019, a little lower than 75% in 2018.

Its crime Clearance efficiency was at 80.3% in 2019 and 79.7% in 2018.

Drugs haul up P52-M in 2019

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) reported that more and more illegal drugs are hauled up to P52,016,418 last year, very much higher than P7,649,314 in 2018.

This was made possible by way of 566 operations conducted and 752 persons/suspects arrested within the period of January 1 to Dec. 31, 2089, police said.

The biggest during the period (2019) occurred during the month of October with 1,961 grams of alleged shabu worth P13,334,800 in street value.

The least during the month of May 2019 with 19.83 grams seized costing P174,844, police data showed.

Vehicular incidents the highest

Meanwhile, index crime increase to 28.93% in the same year (10,112 crime incidents) if compared to 2018 (7,843), the report said during the first Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting last week.

Vehicular accidents topped last year with physical injuries, 2,021, higher than 1,609 in 2018; homicide, 131 in 2019 while 0nly 91 in 2018; and damage to properties, 1,564, higher than 1,215 in 2018, the report said.

Top 10 towns that posted theft the highest crime last year: Tagbilaran City – 264; Panglao – 97; Tubigon – 53; Talibon – 48; Ubay – 40; Dauis – 40; Trinidad – 36; Baclayon – 30; Jagna – 29; and Catigbian – 23.

Top 10 towns where the robbery occurred: Tagbilaran City – 82; Panglao – 40; Tubigon – 20; Talibon – 15; Catigbian and Clarin; 14; Dauis and Ubay – 13; Pilar – 10; and Baclayon and Danao – 9. (rvo)