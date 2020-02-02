SP OKs acquisition of brand new vehicles for 14 members











The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved the purchase of 14 brand new service vehicles for their use, including the vice-governor.

It recently passed Resolution No. 2020-070 – “Approving the purchase of fourteen (14) units of brand new vehicles for the use of the Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol and the Office of the Honorable Vice Governor.”

Provincial Board Members Aldner R. Damalerio sponsored the said resolution. Frans Gelaine C. Garcia and Presiding Officer, Dionisio Victor A. Balite co-sponsored it, appropriations committee report showed.

According to the report, “there is a need for the purchase of service vehicles for a number of reasons.”

One of these is “majority of the service vehicles currently being used the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan have various mechanical issues ranging from the simple to severe.”

“Included in the regular tasks of the Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Office of the Vice Governor is to visit constituents and barangays in their respective areas of responsibilities.”

“Funds have been appropriated for the purchase of the service vehicles,” but it did not mention how much money needed for the purchase.

Meanwhile, the SP has complied “a letter requirement from the office of the DILG needing a Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution approving the purchase of fourteen (14) units motor vehicle for the use of the Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Office of the Vice Governor.” (rvo)