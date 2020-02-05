Alturas sends donations to Taal Volcano victims

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Alturas sends donations to Taal Volcano victims

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. 

Alturas Group of Companies (AGC), through its Marcela Foundation, Inc., continues its drive of helping our less fortunate brothers, this time a P50,000 donation intended to augment the relief operations for the hapless Taal Volcano victims, channelled through the “Tabang Taal” fund drive launched by the Bohol Chronicle and radio station DYRD.

 As the residents around the vicinity of the erupting volcano continue to suffer scarcity of foods and water, AGC immediately jumped into the bandwagon of donors conducting a Bayanihan outreach this time outside the province of Bohol.

 “It’s one act of kindness that transcends boundaries or borders…” said Ariel Fullido of the Corporate Marketing of AGC after the cash donation was received at DYRD last Monday, January 27.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Last January 2, AGC just donated another P100,000 to “Inyong Alagad” of DYRD, as financial assistance to the helpless folks who turn to the said radio station to seek help for urgent or emergency cases like hospitalization and medicine purchases. The P100,000 check was turned-over to the said station and received by the Bohol Chonicle Radio Corp. chair Peter Dejaresco.

The Alturas Group of Companies has to date allocated hundreds of thousands of pesos to DYRD’s “Inyong Alagad” and “Tagbilaran-By-Night”, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

UB readies for PAASCU visits this month

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.  After the success of the reaccreditation visit by the Philippine…

Hontiveros tackles ‘Bawal Bastos’ law in Bohol visit

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.  Senator Risa Hontiveros tackled the Safe Spaces Act during her…

SP OKs acquisition of brand new vehicles for 14 members

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved the purchase of 14 brand new service vehicles for their use, including the vice-governor. It…

Bohol’s Ubi festival opens

The 20th annual Ubi Festival opened yesterday with highlights on the significance of getting young hands to till the lands.…

Capitol to get P480M loan for 10 hospitals, heavy equipment

Capitol is slated to borrow a total of P483,000,000 from a government bank to bankroll the upgrade of ten hospitals…

Loctob Spring eyed to supply water to Tagbilaran, six towns

Capitol has eyed to develop Loctob spring in Loboc for surface water bulk supply to Tagbilaran City and six towns…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply