UB readies for PAASCU visits this month

After the success of the reaccreditation visit by the Philippine Association of Accrediting Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU) last October 2019, the University of Bohol (UB) is bracing for another round of visits from the PAASCU accreditors this February 2020.

This time, it is the university’s Junior High School and Grade School programs that will undergo the strict scrutiny of the PAASCU accreditors in hopes of obtaining a coveted Level 1 accreditation from the accrediting body.

The accreditors from PAASCU will visit the UB Junior High School on February 3-4, 2020, while another set of accreditors will visit on February 26-28, 2020, for the UB Grade School.

These upcoming visits are in line with the university’s thrust to obtain CHED deregulated and autonomous status by the year 2024. It can be recalled that since he took office, current UB President Dr.Victoriano B. Tirol, III, has been at the forefront for the continuing accreditation and reaccreditation of the different academic programs of the university. The youthful president is determined to level up the university’s standard of academic performance by increasing the passing rates of UB students in board examinations, which is a vital requirement for PAASCU accreditation.

In December 2019, PAASCU granted Level III Accreditation to UB’s core programs in Liberal Arts, Education and Business Administration for five years or until November 2024. (Leo Armando Boncales / Elijah Sales)