Organizers eye bigger, grander Sandugo Festival











Former governor and Rep. Edgar Chatto and Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap reenact the blood compact between Boholano chieftain Rajah Sikatuna and Spanish explorer Miguel López de Legazpi during the Sandugo celebration in 2015. | File Photo: via Yen Dreyfus

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Envisioning to enhance this year’s Sandugo celebration to make it more colorful than the previous years, it is most appropriate that the preparations for this month-long annual cultural celebration in July which the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) will host must start this early.

This was the statement issued by Provincial Administrator Atty. Katherine Fe D. Pioquinto as she presided over the first coordination meeting for the 2020 Sandugo Festival last Tuesday at Café Caloy Conference Room (CPG Heritage House), Tagbilaran City.

According to Pioquinto there’s a need to introduce or discover new ideas and more efficient coordination of the different activities to ensure a successful hosting of this year’s grand event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pioquinto and Rev. Fr. Valentino U. Pinlac, chairperson, Bohol Arts and Cultural Heritage (BACH) Council, said the grandeur the better for July activities.

They said that Gov. Arthur C. Yap has wanted that the Sandugo Festival would highlight the first treaty of friendship that happened in Bohol.

As a result, it was agreed during the meeting that a three-day Festival Management Workshop is conducted on February 27, 28, 29, 2020 as suggested by Lutgardo L. Labad, Section Head (Arts), BACH Council.

Labad said the province through BACH of which Gov. Yap is the Honorary Chairperson would invite somebody from National Center for Culture and Arts (NCAA), Department of Tourism (DOT) and organizers of the Sinulog in Cebu City, Dinagyang in Iloilo and Masskara in Bacolod City so as to come up with a design in this year’s celebration.

Also in the meeting that different activities have lined-up to savor the month-long celebration of Sandugo showcasing the rich culture in Bohol namely; Street Dancing, Miss Bohol, Trade Fair, 7 Arts Festival, Agri-Fair and Food Fusion.

The 7 arts has focused on music, architecture, sculpture, painting, literature, film and performing arts; exposure and training programs through local shows, competition and train the trainers program; partnerships for the 7 arts; developing the arts and crafts industry; publication; strengthening escuela taller partnership; integrating 7 arts in school and out of school activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Provincial Administrator Ae Damalerio at the first part of the meeting reported the usual activities in the celebrations of the Sandugo Festivals such as; Sandugo Street Dancing, Miss Bohol Sandugo, Trade Fair, Agri Fair, Food Fusion, Bohol Pob Music Festival, Bohol Kayaking and Dragon Boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damalerio suggested that it is important to establish a focal person in every activity.

Atty Lucas Nunag, Provincial Tourism Council, said that there’s a need to have a proper media exposure of the event. (Atoy Cosap)