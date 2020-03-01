Baba’s popularity sticks with wife Jane

March 1, 2020
Baba's popularity sticks with wife Jane

The popularity of last-term Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap appears “transferable” if plans to have his wife, Jane, run for mayor in the next elections in 2022 push through.

The assessment was based on a radio survey which showed that a strong 93 percent of respondents believe that it will be a “sure victory” for Jane based on the performance of her husband who will be ending his nine-year term as chief executive.

The top-rated weekly “RadyoMerkado” of station dyRD had respondents saying it would be difficult to find a strong contender to run against Jane.

However, the names of last-term Vice Mayor Toto Veloso and US-based Atoy Torralba, son of former Mayor Jose Torralba, were mentioned as possible contenders for mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

The family feud between Baba and that of former Mayor Dan Lim is also being considered as the latter is projected to form an opposition team against the Yaps.

The current City Council is dominated by Baba’s allies but there are two legislators who are in the opposition camp, Councilor Dodong Gonzaga and Councilor “Agalon” Polinar.

Baba first won an elective seat as mayor in 2013.

He barely emerged victorious against Gonzaga in the mayoral race winning by only over 1,200 votes, but his popularity has surged since then.

Baba pummeled his opponents in the 2016 and 2019 mayoral races defeating Arlene Karaan and Sharleen Lim, respectively, by wide margins.  

