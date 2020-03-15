SP asks for more dialysis centers in Bohol











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan urged the Office of the Governor to set up more dialysis centers in strategic places in the province to cater to “thousands of patients seeking extension to the lease to their dear life,” SP health committee chair Board Member Elpidio Bonita, a doctor of medicine by profession, said.

“The Committee recommends that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan lets the Executive Department pursue the establishment of Dialysis Centers,” the report of health committee chaired by Bonita showed.

This came after Bonita delivered his privilege speech regarding this health concern in respond to the need of additional dialysis centers.

He bared that 2018 statistics of dialysis sessions performed by the different hospitals in Tagbilaran City showed the following: Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital – 9,586; Bohol Medical Center, Ins – 8,391; Holy Name Univ hospital – 2,671; Ramiro Community Hospital – 110; Tagbilaran Community Hospital – 14; TAN CHAN DUAN Dialysis Center – 33; Medical Mission Group Hospital and Health Service Cooperative – 48; and Borja Family Hospital – 48.

The committee found that “many patients still are on the waiting list to avail of the dialysis machines especially in Gallares Hospital.”

Board Member Dr. Romulo Cepedoza inquired if these patients will be accommodated if they will go to private hospitals.

Dr. Jayoma said the problem is that poor patients cannot afford if they go to private hospitals, saying “many of them cannot afford to pay the dialysis fee especially if their Philhealth coverage is already used-up.” However, they may go to government hospitals like Celestino Gallares Hospital where they can ask assistance at the Malasakit Center.

He said “if the Province of Bohol will establish a Dialysis Center it could be an income generating enterprise for the Province in the long run, but that there should be machines intended for patients who cannot afford to pay.”

The SP learned that Gov. Arthur Yap has already started this program. The areas where dialysis units will be put up are identified and that the planning stage is done already. The establishment of a dialysis center in Talibon town has already started with the assistance from the Department of Health.

Engr. Caliao of the the Provincial Engineer Office said they already identified three (3) areas for the Construction of a Dialysis Centers. First, in Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital in Talibon, Teodoro Galagar Hospital in Jagna and in Carmen Hospital.

The existing dialysis machines in the city are the following: Borja Hospital, six; HNU, five, Gallares, 10; BMCI, 11; and COOP Hospital, eight, according to Dr. Cahatol, Chief of Hospital, Maribojoc Community Hospital based on her study of Dialysis Centers in five (5) hospitals in Tagbilaran City in 2016.

Dr. Cahatol said that 109 sessions are the maximum dialysis sessions per day at that time and “there were 302 patients not accommodated per month.”

She government intervention with the establishments of dialysis centers would be a big help to the patients in the waiting list to be accommodated.

“When it comes to return of investment, there is an assumption that in the first year of operation there is 50% Return of Investment (ROI), on the second year 83% Return of Investment (ROI), and on the third year 100% Return of Investment (ROI), Dr. Cahatol said.

The committee report was signed by BM Jade Bautista BM Cepedoza as vice-chair and member, respectively, aside from Bonita. (rvo)