Bohol bankers urge public to use ATM, credit cards, minimize bank visit

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The Bohol Bankers’ Association (BBA) has called on the public to engage in “contactless payments” for their transactions instead of making personal payments and using cash amid the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.  

William Ramirez, president of the BBA, urged the public to instead use ATM cards, credit cards and other means of contactless payments in making purchases to reduce risk of transmission of the feared COVID 19.

The use of the contactless payment methods is also projected to decongest banks.

Ramirez urged the public to minimize bank visits but assured that banks in the province will remain open even while a five-day community quarantine which started at 12:01 a.m. on Monday is in effect.

The provincial government has placed Bohol under a community quarantine as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease into the province and to prepare local authorities in responding to emergencies related to the virus.

The measure bars entry into the province from all localities including Metro Manila which is on lockdown due to the rapid spread of the disease in the region.

Part of Executive Order 8 which enforces the quarantine in Bohol also orders the observance of social distancing.

