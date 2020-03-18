No need for rice hoarding, Bohol supply ‘more than enough’

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

No need for rice hoarding, Bohol supply ‘more than enough’

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

There is no need for panic buying and hoarding of rice as there are sufficient supplies of both commercial from traders and subsidized rice variants from the National Food Authority (NFA) in Bohol, an official said amid fears of dwindling stocks due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scare.

Joel Lim, NFA Bohol spokesperson, said that NFA has at least 19,000 bags of rice in its warehouses in the province while they are aware that commercial rice traders have “more than enough” supplies.

Lim however could not give exact figures for the commercial variants as the NFA, through the Rice Tariffication Act, was stripped of its industry monitoring role.

“If I am not mistaken, kaning mga dagkong traders nato sa Bohol naay sufficient inventory which is more than enough to supply the needs sa arong probinsya,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The NFA official projected that current supplies in the province will last for “30 to 50” days, noting that average monthly consumption in the province is at 9,000 bags per day.  

On Monday, 8,000 bags of NFA rice arrived at the Tagbilaran City port from Mindoro with unloading of the supplies still continuing as of Wednesday.

In a statement, Department of Agriculture Regional 7 Executive Director Salvador Diputado also assured the public that there is sufficient rice supply in the entire region even with the growing COVID-19 threat.

He said that current stocks are enough to provide for the needs of Central Visayas for three months.

“Mao na dili ta angay mag panic, dili ta angay mangadto sa mag department store og sobra sa atong panginahanglan,” he said.

Diputado warned that continued hoarding will cause supply shortage.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ang atong mga kauban sa Department of Agriculture 7 kanunay na nag monitor sa atong stock sa pagkaon dinhi sa rehiyon ingon man sa presyo sa atong mga inadlaw na pamaliton mao ng di ta angay mabalaka,” he said. (Allen Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol braces for fight vs. brontispa

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Provincial Government of Bohol and local coconut farmers are bracing for the possible full-blown infestation…

More at stake for Bohol in fight vs ASF

There could be more at stake for a tourism destination like Bohol in the fight against the dreaded African swine…

NFA continues to sell subsidized rice in Bohol

The National Food Authority (NFA) in Bohol continues to sell subsidized rice varieties in the province, but they are now…

DA not taking chances, prepares measures vs ASF outbreak amid pork ban in Bohol

The Department of Agriculture (DA) 7 is not taking any chances in its efforts to protect Bohol’s P6-billion swine industry…

Bohol set to issue EO banning Mindanao swine, pork amid resurging ASF scare

The Capitol is expected to issue an executive order that would expand the current ban on the entry of live…

Bohol’s 20th Ubi Festival rakes in almost P1 million in 4 days

The 20th Ubi Festival held last week raked in almost P1 million in total recorded sales in a span of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply