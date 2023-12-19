Severe drought looms over Bohol as El Niño intensifies

After several parts of Bohol were inundated by Tropical Storm “Kabayan,” the province is expected to experience severe drought by the month of May due to the El Niño Phenomenon which has further intensified.

Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. had earlier likened the prevailing El Niño to the one that plagued the country from 1997 to 1998 which left billions of pesos in damage to agriculture.

According to Leonard Samar, chief of PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) Bohol, the province was among the 65 provinces listed by the Department of Science and Technology as among those that will likely experience the effects of El Niño.

“Base sa nationwide na assessment sa El Nino, dry condition, dry spell ug drought mao nay nakita na more than 70 percent whole Philippines ang apektado,” said Samar.

While the severe drought is expected to start in May, the province will already start to experience dry conditions by January.

“Pasabot aning dry condition, makasinati og at least two months na below-normal na rainfall kay base sa atong monthly rainfall forecast for the month of January to May, ang Bohol maka experience og below-normal rainfall except February wherein maka experience ta og way-below-normal rainfall,” said Samar.

Solidum earlier said that several parts of the country have already been affected by the El Nino through a decrease in rainfall by up to 80 percent.

Samar noted however that the effects of El Nino have yet to be fully felt in Bohol which had recently been battered by strong rains due to Tropical Storm Kabayan.

“Ang Luzon magsugod na sila og drought sa March while ang Bohol sa Mayo pa,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council of the province has started preparations for the looming effects of El Nino.

One of the possible measures to be taken by the province is to conduct cloud-seeding operations to help provide water to farmers across the island. (A. Doydora)