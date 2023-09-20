Bohol recognized for ‘outstanding rice seed program’

Just recently, the PGBh Thru the OPA received the Excellence Award as Outstanding Province in the entire Central Visayas in the implementation of the RCEF (Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund) Program.

Provincial Agriculturist Liza M. Quirog, Vice-Gov. Dionisio Victor Balite and Provincial Seed Coordinator Lorebien Lagapa received the award during the awarding ceremony last Tuesday held at PhilRice, Murcia, Negros Occidental.

Mayor Juliet Dano of Sevilla, Bohol, and Municipal Agriculturists (Mas) Mitchel Varquez from Sevilla, Avelina Lopeseros (Trinidad), and Marianito Doydora (Ubay) were also received the awards in the program.

Provincial Rice Seed Coordinator Lagapa bared that the RCEF Program in Bohol has benefited the 29, 237 Boholano farmers who received the quality certified rice seeds of about 45, 830 bags (20kgs./bag).

Lagapa said that it was not easy to receive the award because this would be based on criteria which are the following: distribution rate 40%, syncing rate 10%, syncing participation 20%, far management 10%, seed stock card and inventory report 10%, resource mobilization 5%, and participatory governance at 5% of which the province of Bohol got the rating of 99%, the highest rating in all the provinces in Central Visayas.

The planting of certified seeds that showed an increase of yield at 3.6 metric tons per hectare during the first semester has contributed a lot to getting the award, Lagapa emphasized.

Provincial Agriculturists Quirog,and Vice – Gov. Balite said that all these we owed to the MAs, Municipal Municipal Agricultural Officers (MAOs), and rice technicians and most especially the Boholano farmers in the province as they thanked them for their unwavering support of the programs and projects of the provincial government.

Also attending the awarding ceremony were Department of Agriculture-Regional Technical Director (DA-RTD) Joel Elumba, PhilRice Negros Director Leo Sta. Ines, Chief, Science Research Specialist Dr. Rizal Corales from PhilRice Nueva Ecija, Marchel Brina, BPI-NSQCS Region 7, and PhilRice Staff in Bohol Care Jason Parina and April Badajos. By Atoy Cosap

The Provincial Government of Bohol through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA)’ endeavor geared towards the development of the agri-fishery sector has not been put to waste as it was being recognized and awarded in the national and regional tilts.

