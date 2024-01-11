Gov’t eyes fish port complex to address fish price woes

The Provincial Government of Bohol is planning to develop the quake-stricken Manga Fish Port in Tagbilaran City into a marine agri-tourism industrial complex as part of efforts to address the island-province’s perennial problem on expensive fish.

Alfeo Piloton, executive assistant of the Capitol’s “Task Force Baratong Isda,” on Tuesday said the facility will serve as a docking area for commercial fishing vessels operating in the Bohol Sea and adjacent waters, increasing fish supply in the island-province.

“Sa among pakighinabi sa mga commercial fishing boat operators sa Region 10, Cagayan De Oro, Misamis, ug Negros, willing sila na mo dunggo diha sa atong fishport complex kung kompleto na,” said Piloton, former Regional Director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Resources (BFAR ) in Central Visayas.

According to Piloton, the fish port complex is estimated to cost at least P2 billion.

The provincial government has started to coordinate with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), which will help raise and source funds for the ambitious project.

“Mao na ang guhatag na estimated costs sa PFDA kay ilang paningkamutan na international ang iyang standard na similar sa Gensan ug Davao fishport,” said Piloton.

The project will involve the expansion of the Manga Fish Port which was damaged when Bohol was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in 2024.

Piloton added that the fish port complex can accommodate up to 50 large fishing boats.

It will also house an ice plant and cold storage facility, which can store not just fish and aquamarine products but also vegetables and other produce.

“Usa sa mga challenges man gud na atong gi atubang is kulang ta og ice dinhi sa Bohol so ang maong complex butangan na og ice plant or cold storage, diin duna tay gwapo na berthing facilities, mga pantalan na kadungguan sa mga lansa,” said Piloton. (R. Tutas)