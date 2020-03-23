COVID-19 shuts down at least 60 businesses in Bohol











Some 60 commercial establishments across the province have temporarily shut down their operations as the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat wreaks havoc on the business sector.

Most of these establishments are hotels and resorts in Panglao and Tagbilaran City, said Christine Lumagod, Bohol information officer on the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE)’s Covid Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

The tourism and hospitality industries are among the most battered sectors by the pandemic due to travel restrictions imposed in many parts of the world including in the Philippines, as nations scramble to contain the spread of the disease.

Lumagod however noted that the agency has yet to account for the number of employees who have lost their jobs and the breakdown of the number of closed establishments in each town and Tagbilaran City.

Some establishments have downsized their operations while others completely closed their businesses.

“Naa nag reduction of work days pero kasagaran jud is temporary closure for two months, naay uban one month pud, unya naay uban na three days lang ilang duty” she said.

As indicated in Labor Advisory No. 12, Series of 2020 signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, all workers nationwide, regardless of status are entitled to a one-time cash aid amounting to P5,000.

“Affected workers, regardless of status (i.e. permanent, probationary, or contractual), are those employed In private establishments whose operations are affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the advisory said.

For the release of the financial support, the concerned DOLE office shall directly release it to the employees’ payroll account through bank transfer while for cash payroll, it shall be received through money remittance.

According to Lumagod, employers affected by the pandemic have submitted their establishment report forms including their company payrolls to the DOLE as part of the application process for the CAMP.

“Ang region ang mag approve anang ilang pag-submit sa report nila,” she said.

Earlier, the DOLE said about 250,000 workers are expected to benefit from the program which has an earmarked budget of P1.3 billion. (A. Doydora)