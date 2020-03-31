11 “sabungeros” in Bohol under tight watch amid COVID-19 fears











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Eleven individuals including a former town mayor and a former Tagbilaran City city barangay captain are under tight monitoring after they were ordered to undergo self-quarantine upon arrival from Davao City where they attended a big-time derby whose promoter and two “kristos” died of the coronavirus disease.

Of the 11, nine are residing in Tagbilaran City.

A highly placed source said the nine under tight quarantine are presently monitored in barangays Mansasa, Tiptip, Dampas and Taloto.

City Health authorities said the 11 are being visited everyday by health workers to get their body temperature while they were strictly restricted to leave their homes.

Public fear surfaced after the former city barangay captain posted in his facebook a picture when he was visited by former Mayor Dan Lim and former Inabanga Mayor Boy Jumamoy at his residence last week.

Alarmed on their presence, Mayor Baba Yap ordered their quarantine to be extended to 21 days instead of the basic 14 days. Since they arrive in the city last March 13, they are not allowed to leave their homes until April 2.

The arrival of the derby enthusiasts last March 13 generated attention from the public after a voice recording circulated on social media with the voice of Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio of Davao City, warning the Boholanos of their presence here. Mayor Carpio denied having voiced such warning posted in the social media. However, the lady mayor still asked the Boholanos to monitor those who graced the “Araw ng Davao” derby held last March 6 to 12.