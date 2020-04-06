Bohol has enough vegetable supply: OPA











The province of Bohol has enough supplies of vegetables despite crisis brought about by the implementation of “Intensified Community Quarantine” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Larry M. Pamugas said that based on the daily monitoring conducted by OPA staff there are no signs that the supplies are dwindling and the prices are still at the ceiling retail range set by the Department of Agriculture, except the vegetable-growing municipalities like Balilihan and Catigbian, the retail prices are lower ranging from P20 to P40.

Dr. Pamugas said that the shipment of vegetable supplies and other agricultural products from Cebu and Cagayan is at a normal level aside from the vegetables coming from Cantaob, Sierra Bullones; Jagna, Duero, Guindulman,Catigbian, Carmen, Sagbayan, and Balilihan.

Meanwhile, he urged the Boholanos amid “quarantine” to engage in backyard gardening and not solely depend on supplies from the markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

RufaUgay, High Value Commercial Crop Development Program coordinator said that available seeds of pechay, eggplant, kangkong, squash, okra, beans, and ampalaya at the OPA are only good enough for backyard gardening.

The seeds were purchased from the supplemental budget for this year worth P1 million while waiting for the emergency purchase worth P1.5 million and the subsequent bidding aside from the P500,000 worth of vegetable seeds appropriation intended for this year.

Ugay disclosed that based on OPA record, the number of beneficiaries for seed distribution have increased and most of these beneficiaries personally came to the office. Apparently, more Boholanosare now planting vegetables in many ways including backyard or containerized gardening.

Gov. Art C. Yap while underscoring the efforts of vegetable growers who have engagedin backyard or containerized gardening, strongly urged Boholanos to plant vegetables in large areas for additional production to cater to Bohol’s needs and not only depending on the supplies from other provinces. (AtoyCosap)