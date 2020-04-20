Boholana driver dies due to LPG explosion in Dubai

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholana family driver in Dubai who was a mother of two lost her dear life in a tragedy there Tuesday when a cooking gas tank exploded.

Barbara “Barbie” Renoblas Varon, 40, of sitio San Juan, barangay Poblacion in Maribojoc, untimely left her minor children, both girls, who are now parent-less back home. She died a single mother.

Varon was together with three other household workers—a nanny and two cooks—when the liquified petroleum gas tank at the kitchen caught fire and exploded, according to the initial information shocking her family, relatives and friends.

The office of Rep. Edgar Chatto is yet awaiting response from appropriate national agencies if the Boholana’s remains may possibly be repatariated considering the foreign travel restrictions in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Varon, the second in a brood of four, came from an ordinary fishing family residing at “purok pantalan” in Maribojoc.

Seeking even just a little comfort for her growing children in the care of her parents, Varon left for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to work as a family driver.

She had once joined a national television search for calendar girl. (Ven rebo Arigo)

