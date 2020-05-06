Rep.Tutor, Anda dads tap new water source











Congresswoman Kristine Alexie and Anda officials led by Mayor Dodong Amper have joined hands in finding ways to provide water for domestic use as water supplies are depleting due to prolonged heat compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe.

“Atong check ang water source sa Purok 5, Brgy. Candabong, Anda para magamit sa mga katawhan karong panahona nga lisod kaayo ang tubig,” Tutor said in her fb post. The water source is the Kametsor Cave, she said.

She thanked the residents of Purok 5 because they do the “bayanihan” so they can source out water for their needs.

“Sa pagpa abot ni John Elizar Escobido Timbal sa problema, pagka ugma dayon, nag request ta sa DPWH III for ocular inspection ug asa ang best area nga pwede nato matabangan dayon para sa panubig. Tuod man, nakakita sila dayon kay existing naman ni. Ato nalng g dugangan ug mga materials para maka tabang sa ilang ghimo na reservoir.”

She reminded the resident here that “Kini cya na tubig, magamit lang para pang hugas, laba, ligo ug panghinlo. Dli pwede imnon. Dli cya potable water. Ang importanti pagka karon nga na makuhaan ug tubig nga magamit sa taga Candabong.

Meanwhile, the town of Candijay led by Mayor Christopher Tutor scheduled to distribute a sack of rice and one dressed chicken to families who weren’t able to avail of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), according to ReachOut Candijay fb post.

Breakdown of the fund intended to 3,000 are the following: Rice – P6,561,957.00 (including P12, 000.00 counterpart from each 21 barangays); Dressed Chicken – P450,000.00.

Mayor Toper and Congw. Alexie contributed P457,500.00 good for 350 sacks of rice; and Donation from Food for the Needy Project – P170,000.00.

The total fund raised amounted to P7,639,457.00.

“Hinaut nga klaro ug hapsay ang atong pagpang apod-apod niini. Sama sa gihapon, gidili ang pagtapok tapok mao nga paabot lang kamo nga kini mahatod sa inyong tagsa-tagsa nga panimalay, Tutor said. (rvo)