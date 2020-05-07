









Now is not the time for quarrel. Within the next few weeks there might, or might not, be local OFWs who will turn out to be positive of the corona virus. We must rally behind our leaders.

Edgar Chatto led us out of the wilderness of the 2013 Earthquake that left more than 200 dead, almost a thousand injured, and more than 70 thousand structures destroyed. In less than a year, Bohol rose from the rubbles under Chatto’s leadership with the help of many, here and abroad, but without asking for emergency powers.

Jun Evasco successfully hurdled a grueling national campaign that ended with flying colors with his candidate, Rodrigo Duterte, duly installed as the first President from Mindanao. Evasco himself was given the powerful post as Cabinet Secretary.

But what we are facing now is a global health crisis. God, indeed, works in mysterious ways. Arthur Yap is among the healthiest leaders we have in Bohol. He takes at least 5,000 steps each day to stay fit.Of course, we know that Baba Yap, who plays basketball every now and then, as well as Aris Aumentado and Alexie Tutor are equally fit, young and good looking. We must support all their initiatives.

Can we not at least criticize what they do? By all means, criticize. But do it constructively and with concrete alternatives. Otherwise, mere criticism would not be helpful.If you are an OFW who got repatriated and you feel that your room is not cozy enough for your bourgeois taste, take pictures, document it, or complain to those in-charge. But not on the worldwide web. That’s an ingrate and irresponsible gesture.

What about the poor? Yes, let us keep the spotlight on the poor, especially those who lost their livelihood due to this pandemic. But then again, we cannot just rant on Facebook. If at all, let civil society, business sector, farmers, fishermen, and workers organize if they want their voices heard. The powerful do not usually listen to solitary inputs.

As Jun Evasco told us, a few disastrous moves on the part of government in handling the social amelioration measures could be a recipe for unrest. We agree. But we go further and say, it could also be an opportunity for people to realize that this pandemic has made social inequality crystal clear. Whether it is natural disaster or a health crisis, the poor are always the worst hit.

In the meantime, let us give Art Yap and the rest of our leaders all the support they need, within the bounds of the law and equity, to galvanize government resources to keep us all safe and secure. We owe it to ourselves and the poor.