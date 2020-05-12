Aris turns over sea ambulances to Buenavista











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District donated and turned over Friday, May 8, a pumpboat each to the two barangays in Cabul-an Island in Buenavista town.

The solon said the pumpboats, the sea ambulances he used to ferry patients from the district’s islands to Ubay town for consultation with doctors and free medicines at the Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital (DEVMH), will be for the islanders’ emergency use.

Being an island that is near Olango Island in Cebu, the residents need the pumpboats for commerce and trade – be it with Bohol or Cebu.

At separate turnover ceremonies, Aumentado said, “This ambulance is expected to ferry not only patients but goods necessary for the people of the island.”

Accessibility to the market is essential to develop Cabulan into a progressive island, he added.

He donated the sea ambulances to show compassion and support to his constituents.

“They can now enjoy immediate transportation for emergencies, and the means to access proper health services”, he said.

The boats can be used to bring in goods and commodities that the islanders need, as well as to bring their products like fish and seafoods to for sale either province. These can also bring their dried seaweeds for sale to processing plants in Cebu.

However, while they continue to sell to and buy necessities from businessmen in Bohol, they have to wait until after the quarantine in Cebu is lifted.

Aumentado signed and presented the Deeds of Donations to the town and barangay officials led by Mayor Dave Duallo, and former mayor and now Councilor Elsa “Daka” Tirol who went with him to the island.

The islanders expressed gratitude and elation over the sea ambulances that have capacities for 100 persons each.

Aside from stand by transportation for emergencies, the pumpboats also provide the residents with the “connect” to other islands, and are expected to perk up the barangays’ respective economies.

Aumentado said to continue the ambulance services for other islands in his district as well, he will have another pumpboat or boats built for the purpose.

The donated sea ambulances have been built with personal funds, he explained, hence the DOD at the turnovers. (By: JUNE S. BLANCO)