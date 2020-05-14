TBTK-CONBUSAC moved to July 2022











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The biggest reunion of Boholanos which was supposed to be held next year was moved to 2022.

This was decided last Thursday by officials of both the Tigum Bolanon sa Tibook Kalibotan (TBTK) and the Confederation of Boholanos in USA & Canada (CONBUSAC) die to the pandemic affecting the entire world.

Originally, the big worldwide gathering scheduled in Tagbilaran City next year could have been a grand event since this joint TBTK and CONBUSAC happens only once in every six years.

Organizers of the event said they want to announce this early the postponement of the joint event in order for Boholanos in the entire world to know that there will be no gathering next year. The decision of the postponement came as preparations which were supposed to start this year could never be possible due to the Corona virus crisis.

The decision was reached by Dr. Disi Yap Alba, TBTK chairperson; Dr. Rhine Pamaong, CONBUSAC president and Dr. Nick Lopez, TBTK founder.

The announcement reached the Chronicle from Tony Pueblos, event coordinator.

Larry Galang, former CONBUSAC president likewise confirmed the postponement.