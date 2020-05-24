Cebu’s 2,264 COVID cases cause alarm in Bohol











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

With the start of arrival of stranded Boholanos, the rising cases of Covid patients in Cebu has alarmed Boholanos especially that the port bringing in Overseas Contract Workers (OFW) and the Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) is situated right in the heart of Cebu City where the most number of patients are concentrated.

As of yesterday, Cebu City registered 1,902 Covid patients as the latest count showed that of the 241 test results, a total of 56 are positive results.

Deaths in Cebu City alone reached to 22 with 15 deaths from the various towns of Cebu.

DOH-7 latest figures showed that following Cebu City on the most number of infected patients are Mandaue City with 218, Cebu towns with 74 and Lapu-Lapu City, 70.

There is a pending proposal discussed at the Provincial Emergency Management Administration (PEMA) to have these stranded Boholanos get their PCR Test in Cebu City, instead of waiting for them to arrive in Bohol . The backlog of getting testing results has triggered the proposal to acquire a PCR Testing in Cebu City which will be exclusive for returning Boholanos.

This proposal will ensure the public that those who will arrive here are already Covid free.

However, the tedious process of applying for accreditation for a testing center with the Department of Health (DOH) appeared to have dampen the enthusiasm to pursue with this proposal raised by PEMA ground commander AeDamalerio of coming up with a PCR testing exclusively for Boholanos.