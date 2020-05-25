GCGMH: ‘All’ contacts of 2 COVID-positive medtechs in test negative

Topic |  
50 mins ago
50 mins ago

GCGMH: ‘All’ contacts of 2 COVID-positive medtechs in test negative

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

All of the Bohol-based “first-generation” contacts of the two Boholano medical technologists who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Cebu have yielded negative results in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, a health official said.

“Salamat sa Ginoo, adto pang weekend nakuha nato ang results, and negative silang tanan,” said Dr. Mutya Kismet Macuno, chief of doctors of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) which deployed the two medical technologists to Cebu City on May 10 for a training.  

Macuno noted that those who were tested were “first generation” contacts who were mostly the family members of the two medical technologists and were in contact with them while they were still in Bohol.

She however did not divulge as to how many persons were tested based on their contact-tracing.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Macuno, the test results backed her belief that the two medical technologists contracted the disease in Cebu City, not in Bohol.

Meanwhile, the two medical technologists who arrived in Cebu City on May 10 were still quarantined in the COVID 19-stricken city.

They remained healthy and asymptomatic.

“Salamat sa Ginoo, nanambok sila…asymptomatic gihapon,” said Macuno.

The two GCGMH health workers were on a vital assignment to undergo training on how to handle COVID-19 testing.

Completion of their training was among prerequisites set by the Department of Health for the GCGMH to be approved to run a molecular laboratory testing center for COVID-19.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Macuno earlier noted that both completed their training before they tested positive for the highly contagious disease. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

No “palusot” assured for stranded Boholanos; doctors apprehensive

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The first two batches of Locally Stranded…

Girl, 17, deemed ‘probable’ COVID-19 case after rapid test

A 17-year-old girl who is admitted at a private hospital in Tagbilaran City has been identified as a probable coronavirus…

1 doctor, 2 medtechs from Bohol test positive for COVID-19

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. One doctor and two medical technologists sent…

Capitol eases homecoming requirements for stranded Boholanos

The provincial government of Bohol has rolled out less stringent requirements for stranded Boholanos to be allowed entry into the…

OFW yields positive result anew in confirmatory COVID-19 test

After over three months of being deemed COVID (coronavirus disease) 19-free, Bohol on Wednesday recorded its second case of the…

Stranded Boholanos to be allowed entry after OFWs –Capitol health exec

Thousands of Boholanos including displaced workers and stranded students who have long been aching to go home to Bohol amid…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply