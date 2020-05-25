US-based Boholana nurse dies of Covid-19

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

US-based Boholana nurse dies of Covid-19

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Valle

Together with her husband Elly, CrispinaTima-an Valle was hospitalized for 40 days since April 1 until her death on May 16, 2020.

The late Crispina died due to multiple organ failure secondary to Covid-19 disease.

She was employed as nurse supervisor and later on became manager at Rehabilitation Unit South Mountain Health Care and Rehab Center Union, New Jersey U.S.A., New Jersey.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Both Jersey and New York City are considered the center of Covid-19 Pandemic in the U.S.

Being a frontliner in the control of the disease she became a victim of it. Her husband survived. Her remains were cremated May 19, 2020 at New Jersey, U.S.A. 

Awaiting the lifting of air travel, her burial will be at Anda, Bohol Catholic Cemetery beside her parents.

She is about to retire this December 2020.

Cris spent her elementary education at the Anda Elem. School; High School at the Holy Spirit School, Tagbilaran; School of Medicine at the Southwestern University – Cebu City and School of nursing at the University of Bohol.

Before migrating to the US with the family in the 80s she worked as resident physician at the Borja Family Hospital; Ramiro Community Hospital; and at the Bohol Provincial Hospital-Medical Department.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Cebu’s 2,264 COVID cases cause alarm in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. With the start of arrival of stranded…

Print Edition Replica

Sunday's Newspaper

Chatto pushes for CHED Bohol office

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The House of Representatives Committee on Higher…

44 Bohol towns complete SAP payouts

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Forty-four towns in Bohol have completed their…

P2M cash-for-work in Bohol now on 2nd wave

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Round 1 of the cash-for-work program benefited…

TBTK-CONBUSAC moved to July 2022

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The biggest reunion of Boholanos which was…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply