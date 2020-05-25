US-based Boholana nurse dies of Covid-19











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Valle

Together with her husband Elly, CrispinaTima-an Valle was hospitalized for 40 days since April 1 until her death on May 16, 2020.

The late Crispina died due to multiple organ failure secondary to Covid-19 disease.

She was employed as nurse supervisor and later on became manager at Rehabilitation Unit South Mountain Health Care and Rehab Center Union, New Jersey U.S.A., New Jersey.

Both Jersey and New York City are considered the center of Covid-19 Pandemic in the U.S.

Being a frontliner in the control of the disease she became a victim of it. Her husband survived. Her remains were cremated May 19, 2020 at New Jersey, U.S.A.

Awaiting the lifting of air travel, her burial will be at Anda, Bohol Catholic Cemetery beside her parents.

She is about to retire this December 2020.

Cris spent her elementary education at the Anda Elem. School; High School at the Holy Spirit School, Tagbilaran; School of Medicine at the Southwestern University – Cebu City and School of nursing at the University of Bohol.

Before migrating to the US with the family in the 80s she worked as resident physician at the Borja Family Hospital; Ramiro Community Hospital; and at the Bohol Provincial Hospital-Medical Department.