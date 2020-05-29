17-year-old ‘probable’ COVID patient in Tagbilaran yields negative PCR result

Topic |  
7 mins ago
7 mins ago

17-year-old ‘probable’ COVID patient in Tagbilaran yields negative PCR result

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The 17-year-old girl who was previously deemed a probable coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 patient has tested negative in a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

This was confirmed early Friday to the Chronicle by Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters.

According to Lopez, they received the results on Thursday night.

“Diha nay result gabii. Ok na, safe na na siya,” said Lopez.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In a statement issued May 25, the Ramiro Community Hospital, in which the girl was admitted following an appendectomy, announced that they cleared her for discharge last week.

She was transferred from the hospital to a quarantine facility which Lopez now identified as the Corolandia Resort in a Tagbilaran City.

She may be released from quarantine today, but this would depend on her condition following her appendectomy.

“Pwede na karon [makagawas] og mo sugot iyang doctor, pwede nana mo uli sa Tubigon,” he said.

(with R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Over 400 caught violating ECQ in Bohol

Over 400 people have been apprehended by the Tagbilaran City Police Station for violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) policies…

Black bugs hit rice farms in Ubay

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Some hectares of rice lands in the…

Drug charges vs Borja dismissed

Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…

Bohol braces for fight against brontispa

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Provincial Government of Bohol and local coconut farmers are bracing for the possible full-blown infestation…

7 investigated for nCoV in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol  has seven persons under investigation (PUIs)…

No thermal scanners at seaports amid coronavirus scare

The entry of tourists, especially from China arriving through the Tagbilaran City Port pose a threat in the heightened alert…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply