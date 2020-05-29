17-year-old ‘probable’ COVID patient in Tagbilaran yields negative PCR result











The 17-year-old girl who was previously deemed a probable coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 patient has tested negative in a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

This was confirmed early Friday to the Chronicle by Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters.

According to Lopez, they received the results on Thursday night.

“Diha nay result gabii. Ok na, safe na na siya,” said Lopez.

In a statement issued May 25, the Ramiro Community Hospital, in which the girl was admitted following an appendectomy, announced that they cleared her for discharge last week.

She was transferred from the hospital to a quarantine facility which Lopez now identified as the Corolandia Resort in a Tagbilaran City.

She may be released from quarantine today, but this would depend on her condition following her appendectomy.

“Pwede na karon [makagawas] og mo sugot iyang doctor, pwede nana mo uli sa Tubigon,” he said.

(with R. Tutas)