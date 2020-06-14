









That is the term used by Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesman of the Bohol Covid-19 Technical Working Group. “PLEASE UNDERSTAND WE WERE OVERWHELMED BY THE MALACANANG ORDER TO PRIORITIZE OFWs! (not our choice)”. Those are exactly his words posted in the Facebook page, Bohol – SangguniangPanlalawigan (Open Legislation).

We cannot imagine if we were in their shoes. It is a truly difficult situation. Yet, the national government is saying Bohol is a model for the new normal. These guys who are in-charge must be doing the right things to be called a model. They deserve our collective thumbs up. But of course, the greatest credit goes to the hundreds of front liners who are risking their lives every day.

We will not give up hope on the silver lining amidst all these challenges. While our leaders are overwhelmed with difficulties, we are sure the families of the OBWs (Overseas Boholano Workers) and LSIs (Locally-Stranded Individuals; including some who are allegedly called LSTI, “local specially-treated individuals”) are now overwhelmed with joy with the thought that their loved ones are safe, alive and well.

For the rest of us, let us not allow fear to overwhelm us. Even if we read about students who came home to other provinces who turned out to be Covid-19 positive, let us not shun them. Instead, let us stay consistent with our social distancing, handwashing, and face mask wearing whenever necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis William Hauck, author, consultant, and lecturer working to facilitate personal and planetary transformation, in his Pandemic Message said, “Balance and mindfulness are the tools that will help each of us rise above the world catastrophe we are now facing. Surrendering to anxiety and fear will only lead to anger and violence, which are the seeds of destruction.

“Find a way to cultivate your own balance and mindfulness during these challenging times. Maybe you will find it in the works of teachers such as Fr. Laurence Freeman, OSB, Eckhart Tolle or ThichNhatHanh. Maybe it will rise up from the depths of your soul while relaxing, taking a walk, or hiking in nature. Even if you are not able to move about in your community, find a way to focus on where you are in time and space. You will find that true life is available only in the here and now – not in the past, not in the future”.

May we each find our own balance and mindfulness and not be overwhelmed while this pandemic lasts. If you are a Christian trying to find an anchor for such balance, and you have time enough to look at online pages in the Internet, you might want to explore this page: wccm.org, the World Community for Christian Meditation.