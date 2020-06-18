Observe health protocols, DTI Bohol tells barbershops, salons











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The Department of Trade and Industry – Bohol Provincial Office (BPO) advises barbershops and salons to observe sanitary guidelines and minimum health protocols now that they are allowed to open.

“Now that the Province of Bohol is under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), barbershops and salons are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30% capacity and will be further allowed to operate at a 50% maximum capacity should Bohol be declared under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ),” DTI Bohol Provincial Director Maria Soledad Balistoy said.

“Barbershops and salons are only allowed to do haircuts,” she added.

This, as the DTI recently released the Guidelines and Minimum Health Protocols for Barbershops and Salons, which were allowed to open last June 7. Such guidelines include but are not limited to: posting of information at the entrance and conspicuous areas about the store’s policies, requiring foot baths, thermal scanners and sanitizers at

the entrance, providing health checklists, and disinfecting systems, one meter distance on seats, floor markings for social distancing, proper ventilation, and mandatory wearing of facemasks and PPE in the workplace.

A week earlier, owners of barbershops and salons were given advisories for them to comply with these protocols and sanitation guidelines. DTI Bohol will be conducting regular monitoring of these businesses to ensure that the protocols are observed and – KACalumba (DTI Bohol)

