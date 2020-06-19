3 LSIs test positive for COVID; Bohol cases now at 18

3 LSIs test positive for COVID; Bohol cases now at 18

Three new coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 cases have been recorded in Bohol late Thursday, raising the total number of detected cases to 18.

All three cases involved locally stranded individuals (LSI) who were quarantined in Sagbayan, Balilihan and San Isidro. They have since been transferred in isolation areas after testing positive for the disease.

San Isidro Mayor Diosdado Gementiza confirmed on Friday that the COVID-positive LSI of the town is a member of the disinfection team of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Consolacion, Cebu.

The firefighter who is asymptomatic arrived in Bohol from Cebu on Thursday morning.

“Miabot 5 a.m. sa quarantine facility gahapon, nanawag ang Consolacion nga positive siya sa PCR gabie 8 p.m. Mao gi transfer sa isolation room,” Gementiza said.

Governor Art Yap confirmed the other two cases in Balilihan and Sagbayan on Thursday night.

According to Balilihan Mayor Pureza Chatto, the LSI in the town who is a 28-year-old woman is “okay” but is experiencing dry cough and colds.

She traveled from Cebu to Tubigon earlier this month.

“Matud pa niya wa man pud kuno ingon na hing progress ogmaayo iyang mga simtomas,” Chatto added.

There are now 10 active COVID-19 cases in the province. Eight of these are LSIs while the other two are health workers in a private hospital. (R. Tutas)

