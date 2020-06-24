FaceApp reveals what Bohol leaders would look like as members of opposite sex











Can you recognise these Boholanos? Some well-known faces are almost unrecognisable as they change sex or become younger or older using FaceApp.

If your social media feeds are suddenly full of gender-swapped photos of friends, families and celebrities, it’s because of the facial morphing app FaceApp which is making the rounds again.

FaceApp is a photo editing application that allows users to transform their appearance entirely. It allows people to see what they would look like when they are older and change the gender of the person in the photo.

From our congressmen to mayor, many quickly joined in on the fun.

Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap II took to Facebook on Thursday to try the gender swap trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post that has left many amused, he transformed himself into a beautiful woman.

“Ga lisod ang faceapp sa baba yap hairstyle. Ga tindog gihapon..” Yap said referring to his signature hairstyle.

His post has collected over 5,800 ‘likes’ and more than 1,600 shares.

The photos of Reps. Erico Aristotle Ahmentado and Alexie Besas-Tutor also garnered a ton of amused comments from netizens.

Aumentado shared a picture of himself as he transformed into a woman. It only proved that Aumentado is undeniably beautiful.

On the other hand, Tutor showed a photo of a handsome man with a sexy facial hair. Netizens were loving the shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board members Aldner Damalerio and Jade Bautista also charmed netizens who reacted to their transformations of a seductive woman and sexy man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shout out sa mga Ate’s ug mga Tita’s,” posted Damalerio who showed his female persona.

“Always mi mupahinumdom ninyo nga mag sul-ob ug face mask, social distancing, frequent handwashing, stay healthy by keeping fit and exercise, eat fruits and vegetables, Ok? From your Tita A 🙂 Maki-uso lang ta pang pa good vibes :),” he added.

Boholano singer-actress-comedienne Scarlet Geulen-Boiser also shared her photos of a young and old lady of herself. Because of her transformation, she captivated the hearts of her fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion designer Rommel Auza also shared a photo of a seductive woman.

The photo of US-based socialite Mikey Gatal’s younger but thin appearance still charmed many netizens who reacted on his post that showed his being a woman. He also appeared to add a lick of makeup to finish off the virtual makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariel Fullido of CenterStage Band also transformed himself into a woman. His caption amused many netizens, too.

While the world was taken by storm by FaceApp, it also faced criticism for reinforcing gender stereotypes and sparked heated debates about gender norms.

A few tech analysts from across the world have accused FaceApp as a blatant breach of data privacy.