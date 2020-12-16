How to safely celebrate Christmas 2020 in Bohol amid COVID











Summer, Lenten, graduations, fiestas and Halloween have all gone by and like everything else in 2020, they’ve felt really different. Now, Christmas is coming and …it will likely feel really different as our government advised us to simplify our Christmas celebrations.

VRS wanted to know how our friends are planning to navigate, connect, celebrate and reflect the holiday season.

Merly Diez-Bantugan- Christmas is celebrated the same as before amid this pandemic time and that is celebrating the yuletide season purely with the immediate members of the family. It has always been the family’s tradition not to miss attending the dawn masses for 9 consecutive days. However, our Lindaville parish has strategized to celebrate one Holy Mass at dawn and one at 8 in the evening to avoid too much crowd. Then on the Christmas day itself, we go out dining either in the city or in Panglao. In the evening is the most awaited gift giving and concluded by watching movie or tv shows at home. Gifts for the inaanaks this time are just sent.

PEMS Melinda Mendez-Basalo- I will be celebrating the Christmas amidst this pandemic still with my family at home maybe in my hometown if time permits because we will be on full alert this holiday season and my husband cannot come home from Cebu because of the strict health protocols in our province. It would be very simple just us with my Mama, brothers, sisters and their respective families, eat the lechon and other Christmas favorites, our traditional exchange of gifts and sharing of gifts and never forget to attend Holy Mass whether it would be an on-line Mass or in Church which is the most important event of this celebration, Jesus’s birth is the reason of the season. Even if this Christmas would be different from the rest of the Christmases in my life because of the pandemic, let us not forget that God let this happen in order for us to celebrate simply and focus on Jesus who was humble enough to be born in a manger as the best example for humility and obedience. Let us be everyone’s blessings for it is the great sign that God’s love is indeed alive not only this holiday season but for all the days of our lives. Let us continue sharing to the least of our brothers and sisters who have lost their jobs and livelihood. Merry Christmas and may the New Year 2021 will be a great pandemic free Year for the world.

Dr. April Lumuthang-Froilan- Christmas is celebrated by people around the world, whether they are Christians or not. It’s the time when family and friends come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This year, celebrating Christmas will be quite different for me and for the majority as well. Since Covid era is here, social gatherings are highly discouraged. It is still best to stay home, stay healthy and celebrate Christmas with your family. Our usual Christmas day visit to the children in the orphanage will surely be postponed. Instead of hosting a huge extavagant party, I’d like to make food deliveries to the less fortunate ones on Christmas day. Despite this pandemic, I still can feel the spirit of Christmas by sharing my own blessings.

Elvie Bongosia- As the world celebrates Christ’s birth, we may be going through difficult times with this pandemic, despair not for Jesus is born to save each one of us, no matter what we are going through. We will have a simple celebration with our family. After all, Jesus is the reason for the season!

Jhoel Lim- Amidst the pandemic, let’s not forget the true meaning of Christmas and the most meaningful way of celebrating this spirit of joy is by spending more quality time with our family and fill our home with love, kindness and unity.

Vilma Yorong- I will celebrate Christmas at home as we usually do. This year, a new addition to the family make us more thankful and happier. We are blessed with a new baby Zion who always makes our day more lively.

Fiel Angeli Gabin- Christmas in the past years was crossing the deep blue see to go to Siquijor to spend the holidays with Mommy Lou and the rest of the family there, then coming home to Tagbilaran to welcome the New Year with Mama Wincie. However, for this 2020, with the strict travel restrictions still imposed due to the surging CoViD-19 cases in Bohol, we will just celebrate the birth of Jesus, our Savior, at home by watching the online mass and sharing the food we prepare, with sincere prayers that those who have less in life, especially during this time of the pandemic and the recent typhoons, may find joy in their hearts to thank God for the gift of life and love of family despite the challenges.

* * *

These “reminders” contributed by Arlene Pesquira of Tagbilaran City who is celebrating her birthday today, Dec. 6, who got it from a friend, source unknown.

*Live life to the fullest.

*Say “I love you” to people who are dear to you.

*Laugh hard.

*Eat good food.

* Continue to be a blessing to others.

* Enjoy the simple things.

*Be grateful for the borrowed time given to us.

*Don’t call someone more than twice continuously. If they don’t answer, it simply means they have something more important to attend to.

*Return money that you have borrowed even before the other person asks for it. It shows your integrity & character.

*Treat a cleaner with the same respect that you would treat the CEO. Nobody is impressed at how rudely you can treat someone below you, but people will definitely notice if you treat them with respect.

* * *

