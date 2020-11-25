Tagbilaran Plant Gallery showcases P300k plant











Wake-uppers:

Scene: From Jeycelle Espejo-Inting of Dr. Cecilio Putong National High School: Pride can seep into a relationship when disagreements occur. The longer you sit and stew over your disagreement, the harder it is to reconcile. Pretty soon, days, weeks, and years pass by and you become accustomed to the way things have become in the relationship. Every passing moment without reconciliation makes it that much harder to turn around and say you are sorry. Don’t let your pride get the better side of you. Make it a practice to hurry and settle your differences quickly.

Scene: Aniana “Anyang” Agunod celebrated her 83rd birthday last Nov. 18. Ma’am Anyang, a retired teacher at Booy South Elem. School, involves herself in church activities. Family and close friends came out to wish her a Happy Birthday. Her grandkids also brought balloons and presents for her.

Scene: Rufino Palma Persigas, a former village councilor of Barangay Buenavista in Ubay town, turned 88 last Nov. 16. Family and friends said Rufino’s 88th birthday was definitely one to remember, and bigger plans have started for his 89th.

***

Even before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, my Mama Inday was already a certified plantita. Back in 1990s, she was already showing how big and small plants can transform a home into a relaxing space.

Gardening also appealed to nostalgia for the passing of a more relaxed life. Thus, only a few of her plants survived. Of course, she can’t help but have favorites. One of her most precious plants is an Alocasia zebrina, which has been with her for four decades.

The coronavirus pandemic has set off a global gardening boom.

Since the lockdown began, I’ve watched my Mama and my sister transform our neglected backyard into a blooming sanctuary. My Mama turned to the soil in moments of upheaval to manage anxieties and imagine alternatives. Now, she has more than a 20 plant species in her collection.

To look carefully at the mayana ornamental plant, one must look closely at the patterns and colors to appreciate the plant.

Coleus blumei is the botanical name of the mayana, also known as the lampuyana, dafronaya, tampunaya, daponaya, painted nettle, among other nicknames.

While you might have childhood memories of the mayana plant traditionally used for folkloric medicine for pain, sore, swelling and cuts, the “The Plant Gallery” exhibit is meant to give you a new appreciation for that particular 100 varieties of its kind as well as other plants.

“The Plant Gallery,” is on view Wednesday through today, Nov. 22 at the 2nd floor of Alta Citta Mall in Tagbilaran City. It showcases local gardening enthusiasts’ passion for sprucing up the home with greens.

Jose Owen Quimson, one of the orgnanizers, says there are 23 exhibitors from different towns of Bohol who display and sell indoor and outdoor house plants.

Jessa Mae Suarez sells mayana for P50-P70/pot at her “Mayana Garden” with 100 varities of mayana. Her assistant, Anthony Ceniza, has turned their booth into a magical mayana garden accentuated with giant alocasia plants.

Fr. Felix Hora, a known horticulturist from Panglao town, showcases his collections of cacti and other plants such as philodendron and succulents at his “Foliage Garden.”

Other exhibitors showcase their alocasia, anthurium hookeri, rubber plants, monstera, black cardinal, Chinese evergreen and orchids.

The most expensive plant at The Plant Gallery is a variegated green congo worth P300,000. Yes, you read that right: three hundred thousand pesos!!!

The most in demand types of plants now are anything that’s variegated—meaning they exhibit different colors, especially in the form of irregular patches or streaks.

Another expensive plant is the Monstera borsigiana albo which is worth P180,000.

Some of my friends who are avid plant collectors even during the pre-pandemic period say they’ve noticed the huge price difference of the plants between now and before the March lockdown.

Elvie Bongosia has thrice visited the exhibit to buy some succulents to add to her collections. As a means to destress, she started caring for succulents and cacti, until she eventually tended to variations ornamental plants.

In five months, Bongosia has amassed more than 200 potted plants in her home and has transformed her abode into a fresh green spot.

Elvie has been dubbed a certified “plantita” – a portmanteau of plant and the Filipino word for aunt (tita) — because of her love for plants.

Other plant enthusiasts, Merlyn Diez-Bantugan and Fiel Angeli Araoarao-Gabin, have said plants give them joy that money can’t buy.

And so if COVID-19 underscores an age of distancing, gardening arises as an antidote, extending the promise of contact with something real.

Note: Being a plantito/plantita is not exactly a cheap hobby.

* * *

