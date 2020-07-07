7 hours ago Loay municipal hall inaugurated Topic | Print Stories ADVERTISEMENT NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. A LANDMARK IN LOAY. The inauguration of this new Loay Municipal Building worth P20M serves as a landmark of development. Loay Mayor Hilario Ayuban and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Cubarol, Jr. led town officials during the inauguration and blessing of the new town edifice last Wednesday. Guests during the ribbon cutting rites were Gov. Art Yap and Rep. Alexi Tutor. The P20 million initiative fund from then Rep. Yap funded the completion of the new town hall constructed at the back of the old town hall. The repair of the old building cost P29 million from BEA Funds.