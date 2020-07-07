Permit needed for reopening, DOT reminds Bohol hotels, resorts

8 hours ago
8 hours ago

A Department of Tourism (DOT) official on Tuesday reminded hotels, resorts and other accommodation establishments in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) that they must secure a certificate from the agency before resuming business operations.

Judy Gabato, chief of the DOT 7’s accreditation division, said that accredited accommodation establishments need a certificate of authority to operate which they can apply for online.

Several hotels and resorts in Bohol including those in Panglao have started to resume operations as the province shifted from GCQ to the more relaxed MGCQ on July 1.

According to Gabato, hotels and resorts may apply online by sending a letter of intent, statement of undertaking and photos showing that they are following health safety protocols.

Only those accredited by the DOT may apply for the permit.

Gabato however clarified that accreditation is required by law for accommodation establishments to operate even before the community quarantine was imposed in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Naa g’yud na sa balaod, sa Republic Act 9523, mandatory ang accreditation for primary tourism enterprises which is mao ni ang mga accommodation facilities, tourist land transport, frontline tour guide, travel and tour operators mao ni sila ang primary mandatory g’yud for accreditation,” she said.

DOT accreditation for restaurants which are considered as “secondary” accommodation establishments are “voluntary.”

Gabato however encouraged restaurant business to still have themselves accredited.

“For [restaurant] accreditation daghan man sad sa Bohol so far, ang non-accredited karon atong gina-encourage na dapat g’yud mo apply og accreditation,” she said.

Application may done by sending an email to dot7accreditation@gmail.com.

DOT Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat in a press briefing in late last month said that Bohol is ‘being prepared’ for reopening for tourism as it shifts to the less stringent MGCQ.

“Si Governor Arthur Yap, bibisitahin ko na rin one of these days kasi pini-prepare narin namin under MGCQ ang Bohol,” Romulo-Puyat said. (rt)

