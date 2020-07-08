Ex-Bohol OIC Gov. Victor de la Serna dies, 78

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Ex-Bohol OIC Gov. Victor de la Serna dies, 78

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Former Bohol officer-in-charge (OIC) governor Victor De La Serna has passed away at the age of 78.

He died at the Holy Name University Medical Center in Tagbilaran City at 3:55 a.m., his wife Marybelle confirmed.

According to Dr. Bong Lechago, the De La Serna’s family doctor, the veteran lawyer and Bar topnotcher died of cardiac arrest.

He will be laid to final rest at the Dampas Catholic Cemetery in Tagbilaran City this afternoon.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dela Serna ranked first in the 1965 Bar Exam, making him Bohol’s first Bar topnotcher and the San Beda University’s (SBU) fifth.

He served as OIC governor in 1986 through the appointment made by then President Corozan Aquino. He was a stalwart of the Justice for Aquino, Justice for All (JAJA) Movement.

De la Serna was a delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention which was headed by former Boholano President Carlos P. Garcia.

During the Duterte administration, he was appointed as one of the 25 members of the consultative committee on amending the 1987 Constitution.

He was one of the professors of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte in SBU, then San Beda College.

De La Serna was inducted into the San Beda Law Hall of Fame in 2017.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In 1988, De La Serna passed the California State Bar. He practiced law in the state from 1989 to 1995.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

De La Serna is survived by wife Marybelle, children Celestina, Rosa Concepcion, Victor Jr., Anthony, Alex, Gerarda and Alfred and four grandchildren.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol shifts to MGCQ, Malacañang says

The national government has downgraded Bohol’s General Community Quarantine into the less stringent Modified GCQ. Health Secretary Francisco Duque, during…

Bohol mayors agree to no longer allow home quarantine for LSIs

Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) in Bohol will no longer have the option to undergo home quarantine. League of Municipalities of…

Yap appeals to Duterte for debt payment moratorium for transport sector

Governor Arthur Yap has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to direct the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to allow banks…

Bohol still under GCQ, not ECQ, Yap clarifies

Bohol is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), Governor Art Yap said early Friday, refuting an earlier national media report…

3 LSIs test positive for COVID; Bohol cases now at 18

Three new coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 cases have been recorded in Bohol late Thursday, raising the total number of detected…

Doctor tests positive in COVID-specific lab antibody test

A doctor who was traced to have been in contact with the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019-positive patient who died at…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply