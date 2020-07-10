Water levels at Bohol’s major dams remain low











Water levels in four of the Bohol’s major dams remain low even amid the onset of the rainy season, an official said on Thursday.

According to Joy Pocot, Bohol Integrated Irrigation System (BIIS) assistant chief, water in three of the major dams, Bayongan Dam in San Miguel, Zamora Dam in Talibon and Capayas Dam in Ubay, were nearing critical levels.

“Halos critical na ning tulo ka dam,” she said.

Water levels at the Bayongan, Zamora and Capayas Dams were at 42.5 meters (41m critical level), 23.79m (CL 22.5) and 31.84m (30m CL), respectively.

Meanwhile, water level at the Malinao Dam in Pilar was at 152m, slightly above the critical level of 146m.

Pocot explained that the areas have still been experiencing high temperatures and infrequent rains.

“Nakadugang ang [uwan] pero ginagmay ra ang amount kay like kining sa Malinao na hing uwan karon, mo dugang lang siya gamay pero paspas iyang evaporation,” she said.

Some of the dams were able to release water supply to their irrigation areas for the planting season.

According to Pocot, the Zamora, Bayongan and Malinao Dams released water in late May.

“Nakatanom na sila tanan didto, maintenance nalang sa ilang mga tanom para padung mo bunga,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the onset of the rainy season on June 12.

However, the state weather bureau added that monsoon breaks “that could last for several days to two weeks” are expected in between periods of rain.

PAGASA explained that this means that rain will not persist throughout the entire wet season. (A. Doydora)