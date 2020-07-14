Relampagos resumes work as vice governor











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

After five months of vacation leave, Vice Gov. Rene L. Relampagos resumed last Friday his duties as Bohol’s second top-ranking government official who sits as presiding officer of the SangguniangPanlalawigan.

The 56-year old vice-governor went to the United States last Feb. 8. He stayed in Phoenix where he underwent successful medical surgery.

He was supposed to arrive home last week of March but failed due to the travel ban worldwide due to the pandemic.

The vice governor arrived in Manila last Monday and is awaiting the resumption of the commercial flights.

However, he will already function as vice governor even if he is still in Manila.

In his letter to Gov. Art Yap, the vice governor invoked the “Alternative Work Arrangement” in the conduct of his various duties, functions and responsibilities as the duly elected Vice Governor of Bohol, such as but not limited to, perform office functions and the conduct of Sessions and Committee Meetings with the use of Videoconferencing /Teleconferencing using the World Wide Web (Internet).

He said this availment of the modern technology is in pursuant to the Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 10, Series of 2020.

In his letter, he said he sought medical check-up for some physical discomfort that he have been experiencing and immediately underwent surgery to address such health concern.

He said that by God’s grace, the medical procedure was very successful.

In his letter to the governor, he attached his medical certificate attesting that “I am fit for work and very much ready to effectively and efficiently deliver the services as vice-governor.”

Relampagos, during a phone interview with the Chronicle said his flight from the US was cancelled four times due to travel restrictions. If not of the travel ban, he could have reached the province last week of March.

“I thank the Lord for giving me good health,” while adding that he feels healthier after reducing to 180 lbs.

If health protocol requires him to undergo a14-day quarantine upon entering Bohol, then he will gladly comply, Relampagos said.