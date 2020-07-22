Boholano Army officer promoted as chief of national post

Boholano Army officer promoted as chief of national post

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle's Sunday print edition.

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) EliseoBetinol, Jr., PA, a Boholano got officially promoted last Thursday to National Chief of Civil Military Operations of the HHSG, PA during ceremonies at Fort Bonifacio, Manila presided over by BGen. BienvenidoRegondola, Jr., PA.

Previous to this assignment, LTC Betinol, a battle-tested scout ranger, was assigned for six years in Maguindanao, took part in taking over of Camp Abubakar, headed the army contingent in Eastern Samar, joined the battle of Marawi, then got assigned at the army national intelligence office prior to his assignment as Provincial Director of the Community DefenseCenter at Camp Bernido, Dao, Tagbilaran City, where he ran into a controversy with the Tagbilaran City Police who lodged a legal complaint against him. The office of the City Prosecutor, however, dismissed the charges as baseless. LTC Betinol, a former ROTC officer earned his promotions by dedication and merits.

He hails from Talibon, Bohol, was a commandant at the University of Bohol, and married to Maia Antoinette Nunag with whom he has three children.

