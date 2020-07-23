Due to rice aid distribution, Tagbilaran apartments found out to have under declared tenants











The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) during the distribution of relief goods amid the pandemic has found out that several apartments and rented rooms have been operating without business permits or under declaring their number of tenants.

According to Sammy Belderol, chief of the Tagbilaran City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), 13 individuals were caught renting out their apartments without business permits.

Others meanwhile were under declaring their number of tenants.

“Gi likay sa bayronon kay dako man kag bayronon kung pila ka unit ka,” said Belderol.

Authorities found out about the scheme when the city distributed relief goods including rice to residents of the city but some tenants complained that they did not receive the food aid.

It was pinpointed that they were not on the list as they were not declared as tenants by their landlords.

“Nangayo man og record namo ang BACO (Barangay Affairs and Constituency Unit) kadtong pag distribute sa mga sinakong bugas…syempre mo reklamo ang mga tenant na ‘wa mi tagai’ ngana ba. Pag tan-aw sa ilang permit kay usa ra man wa man sila mo deklarar nga lima ka unit, dagko ra g’yud,” said Belderol.

The official noted that it was likely that more apartments and other rented spaces were doing the same.

Those found out to be under declaring their number of tenants were included in the “negative list” of the BPLO’s system.

Additional payment will be required of them when they renew their permits next year.

The official noted that it would be difficult to go after the errant business owners amid the pandemic as the BPLO which is undermanned is busy with inspections of business establishments to check if they are observing health protocols.

Belderol said that Mayor Baba Yap, after the discovery, called on the agency to sort out the permit issue so that the city may already have a complete list of residents if the LGU distributed another round of food or cash aid.

“Mao na giingon pud ni mayor na tinud-on nato ni kay simbako og manghatag na pud ta og ayud, makahinaw na ta pilay tagaan nato,” he said. (A. Doydora)