MGCQ extended up to August 31

In the light of community transmissions, Bohol continues to be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

This is based on Executive Order 39 that Gov. Art Yap issued on July 30, further extending the MGCQ in the province of Bohol.

The governor explained that considering the declaration by health authorities of a local or community transmission, there is a need to further extend the effectivity of Executive Order 33, placing the entire province under the state of MGCQ.

The extension of MGCQ takes effect at 12:01 early dawn today until 11:59 in the evening of August 31.

On this, the operation of bars, nightclubs, KTV bars, karaoke joints, and cinemas shall continue to be prohibited.

Cockfighting, gambling, and betting activities shall also continue to be strictly prohibited.

Internet cafes or shops shall be allowed to open and operate on a 50 percent capacity basis and only for educational and work purposes. Online gaming and amusement purposes of internet cafes or shops are still prohibited.

Internet cafes or shops shall obtain clearance from their respective city or municipal local government units showing they can adopt minimum health and safety protocols.

The Philippine National Police, municipal business licensing offices and barangay officials shall strictly monitor compliance of the internet cafes or shops of these health and safety protocols.

The city or municipal LGUs are given the discretion and prerogative to regulate the operation of their public markets, such as but not limited to imposing market coding, and clustering scheme, prohibiting non-residents selling and buying during their customary market days, and other measures to comply with strict social distancing measures as directed by the IATF in paragraph 6 of Section 8 of its Omnibus Guidelines.

However, city or municipal LGUs are enjoined to ensure unhampered movement and delivery of all types of cargoes, goods, and commodities within and across their respective jurisdictions pursuant to paragraph 1 of Section 7 of the IATF Omnibus Guidelines.

Yap cited Section 4(g) of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act in explaining that LGUs, “while mandated to act within the letter and spirit of the rules, regulations and directives issued by the national government and to implement standards of the community quarantine consistent with what the national government has laid down for the subject area, are however allowed to continue exercising their autonomy in all matters undefined by the national government or are within the parameters it has set”.

The governor further explained that the provincial government of Bohol is empowered to issue executive orders for the faithful and appropriate enforcement of laws and ordinances and to carry out such emergency measures during and in the aftermath of man-made and natural disasters and calamities under Section 465(b)(1)(vii) in relation to Section 465(b)(2)(iii) of RA 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Yap earlier issued Executive Order 33, placing Bohol under MGCQ from July 1-15 and further extended until July 31 based on Executive Order 38.

Executive Order 39 extends the MGCQ until August 31.

“Executive Order 33 provides for a more relaxed and less stringent community quarantine but still imposing measures and protocols such as but not limited to sea and air travel ban, the imposition of province-wide curfew and home quarantine, partial liquor ban, mandatory use of face masks, the imposition of one-household-one-pass policy, and the regulated operation of business establishments under the new normal in line with national standards.

This is following the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines as amended on June 25 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.