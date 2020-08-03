50 MSMEs in Bohol get P300K livelihood kits: DTI-7











LIVELIHOOD KITS. Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Aster Caberte (in monitor screen), Bohol Governor Arthur Yap (standing), and DTI Bohol Director Maria Soledad Balistoy lead the turnover of Livelihood Seeding Program Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) to 50 beneficiaries in the municipalities of Loay, Lila, Alicia, Pilar in Bohol on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez graced the event via Zoom. (Photo courtesy of Vierna Chiu Ligan)

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Central Visayas on Wednesday handed over PHP300,000 worth of livelihood kits to 50 eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the four towns in Bohol.

The beneficiaries from the municipalities of Loay, Lila, Alicia, and Pilar are part of the first batch who receive livelihood kits from the DTI under its Livelihood Seeding Program Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB).

Each MSME beneficiary gets PHP6,000 worth of livelihood kit.

“The department is reaching out to the underserved communities and helping beneficiaries develop small businesses that, in turn, will create jobs in their area,” said DTI Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Group Asteria Canerte in a virtual message during the turn-over ceremony at the Bohol Provincial Capitol.

LSP-NSB is meant to assist barangays particularly those in rural municipalities with livelihood kits, as well as business advisory assistance and services.

“Our agency’s main aim here is to promote entrepreneurship and bridge the income inequality gaps in the peripheries,” Caberte said.

The program, originally called Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay Program, was initially launched by DTI in August 2019 to support and promote MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs in fourth to sixth-class cities and municipalities.

But the program was reevaluated to adapt to the current situation and align with the government’s Covid-19 response programs, making LSP-NSB available to all municipalities, Caberte said.

“The revised program allows a wider reach of business development assistance by bringing government services closer to the people through partnerships between local government units (LGUs) and DTI. So, expect to see DTI coordinating more closely with the provincial government of Bohol,” added Caberte, also the regional head of DTI-7.

The DTI also partners with other national government agencies, academe, non-government organizations, private sector, and Negosyo Centers to promote ease of doing business and provide access to development services for MSMEs through business counselors in their areas of responsibilities.

Currently, most of DTI’s Negosyo Centers are housed at LGU-owned sites or buildings.

“Thus, our business counselors are regularly working closely with LGUs in addressing the various concerns of MSMEs within their jurisdiction on various aspects of doing business, from start-up to the actual operations,” Caberte said.

Considering the key role of MSMEs in job creation in the country, DTI remains firm in its commitment to assist and develop more entrepreneurs. (PNA)