Bohol gets P3 million TUPAD funds for employment drive

Bohol finally got Malacañang’s response to the request of Gov. Art Yap for support to address the plight of displaced workers and disadvantaged individuals.

The governor made the request to President Rodrigo Duterte in March as a proactive means to ease the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the workers who might then be displaced and individuals who might be disadvantaged by the looming economic slowdown.

Yap, together with Bohol Employment and Placement Office (BEPO) Head Vilma Yorong and Provincial Treasurer Eustaquio Socorin, received the P3-million check from Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Bohol Field Office OIC Ma. Corazon Monroid, Labor Inspector III Johnvee Fullido- -who serves as TUPAD focal person, and DOLE-Bohol Designated Information Officer Ivy Libago for the implementation of TUPAD on July 30.

BEPO is tasked on the implementation and facilitation of the TUPAD assistance package.

BEPO had identified a total of 697 benefiaries- -180 in the first district, 264 in the second district, and 253 in the third district.

In the first district, Loon has the most number of beneficiaries, reaching 34 individuals; followed by Tubigon, 20; Tagbilaran, 16; Balillihan, 16; Catigbian, 14; Maribojoc, 15; Antequera, 12; Sikatuna, 10; Baclayon, 9; Cortes, 9; Calape, 8; Alburquerque, 6; Dauis, 6; and Corella, 5.

In the second district, Getafe tops in number of beneficiaries, 62; followed by Ubay, 57; Inabanga, 27; Buenavista, 18; Talibon, 13; Clarin, 12; Sagbayan, 12; President Carlos P. Garcia, 12; San Miguel, 10; Trinidad, 10; Danao, 9; Bien Unido, 8; Dagohoy, 8; and San Isidro, 6.

In the third district, the most number of beneficiaries are in Jagna, 41; followed by Dimiao, 18; Duero, 18

Valencia, 17; Garcia-Hernandez, 16; Carmen, 15; Loboc, 14; Candijay, 12; Loay, 12; Mabini, 11; Pilar, 11; Sierra-Bullones, 11; Bilar, 10; Alicia, 8; Anda, 8; Batuan, 8; Guindulman, 8; Lila, 8; and Sevilla, 7.

In the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, TUPAD Program is now labeled TUPAD Post-Covid 19 Intervention.

As to the eligible projects under TUPAD Post-Covid-19 Intervention, “the DOLE regional offices may consider the following under the TUPAD Program, which shall be implemented for a maximum of 10 days: assist the LGU in the delivery of essential goods and services such as food and non-food items, such as personal hygiene items, medicines, and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the frontliners and the general public; assist in packing relief goods and other related tasks assigned by the LGU; transport services for frontliners, or in setting up of mobile markets; and community disinfection/sanitation activities with strict observance of social/physical distancing and use of PPE”.

“The TUPAD beneficiaries shall be provided with wages for the 10-day work period, based on the prevailing highest minimum wage in the region; and shall be paid on the 1st and 10th day of work period.”

Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) “is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers”.

In the original design of TUPAD Program, “only the following types of projects can be supported with such assistance: Social community projects, such as repair, maintenance, and/or improvement of common public facilities and infrastructure such as schools and health centers, debris clearing, de-clogging of canals, debris segregation and materials recovery, stockpiling and clearing; Economic community projects like repair, maintenance and/or rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, bridges, post-harvest facilities, public markets and common service facilities such as production and display centers, fishports; and Agro-forestry community projects, such as tree planting, seedling preparation, and reforestation”.

Prior to actual engagement in employment, DOLE will provide the beneficiary with “basic orientation on safety and health; Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the form of T-shirt and hat; enrolment in group micro-insurance, to be included in the total project cost or as counterpart of the ACP/LGU; and TUPAD ID”.

DOLE also made it clear that “the beneficiary should signify his/her intention to avail of skills training to prepare towards self or wage employment after the project”.

“The payment of wages of the TUPAD beneficiaries are coursed through a money remittance service provider to ensure standard application across all regions in terms of mechanics and service fee costs. In cases where an Accredited Co-Partner Is involved in the implementation, the ACP (including LGUs) shall facilitate the payment of wages of the TUPAD beneficiaries using a prescribed payroll, with representative/s from DOLE RO/PO/FO as witness/es.

With the conclusion of the employment project, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) or its accredited training institutions will be tapped to conduct the skills training for the TUPAD beneficiaries under its Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).

Liquidation by the ACP of the fund assistance released and submission of necessary reports and supporting documents must be undertaken within 60 days upon completion of the project,” according to DOLE.