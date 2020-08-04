Mayors to decide on internet cafe opening











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The re-opening of internet cafes will depend on the policies and guidelines to be imposed by the town mayors.

This was the directive issued by the national IATF which simply declared that internet cafes can now reopen at 50% occupancy allowed.

However, the specific health protocols to be followed will now depend on the local government units.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the city, Mayor Baba Yap will meet all owners of internet cafes tomorrow, Tuesday, in order to discuss the specific guidelines on what will be done inside their internet cafes, the barriers between customers, as well as the available programs that can be allowed by their customers.

It was learned that no games will be allowed in the internet cafes. Only legitimate work as research will be allowed inside internet cafes.

The meeting tomorrow with the city mayor is through Zoom so to avoid congestion of internet owners at the city hall.

Like the reopening of restaurants, the mayor’s office will dispatch inspection teams to every internet cafes so to have uniformity in the health protocols in all internet cafes in each town and city.