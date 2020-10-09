Carmen mayor denies ‘done deal’ on lot eyed by Land Bank











Carmen Mayor Ricardo Francisco Toribio has dismissed insinuation that the lot negotiation between this town and Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) was a done deal thru the alleged “under the table.”

This was one of the issues the mayor refuted as thrown against him by municipal Kagawad Angilita Toribio Abundo, her elder sister, who is said to be very outspoken.

Getting the side of Kagawad Abundo proved futile since last week.

LBP is interested to set up a branch here at the place where the old municipal building once stood just across the Catholic church despite the fact that it reportedly owned a piece of lot near the existing municipal hall.

He said that when he was yet in his first term he dreamed of LBP branch be put up here.

He explained that there are advantages if LBP is here, like, increase of investors to pour in here because of accessibility of the bank and more importantly is job opportunities.

Barangay officials would have easy access to transact business with the LBP considering that they have to get early to be able to queue at LBP in Tagbilaran City.

It was learned that LBP is the busiest depository bank for local government units particularly the barangays.

He said that there was no definite deal yet with the bank as far as lot acquisition or rental is concerned since he has yet to receive an approval of the Sangguniang Bayan to authorize him to sign or enter into an agreement with the said bank.

He said he preferred that the bank, if given the go-signal by the SB, should be made to rent for a certain period of years so the town still the owner of the lot.

He stressed that once the bank started to construct their building or maybe renovate the old building, old trees (acacia) will not be affected or uprooted.

Kagawad Abundo reportedly opposed the plan to allow the bank to build office in said lot since, for her, it is considered heritage.

She said in the report that why the bank not utilize its lot near the existing municipal hall, the report said.

The mayor said that this all depends on the municipal council to act on the agreement. (rvo)