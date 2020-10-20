









There must be thousands of movies within and without Netflix. But we are living in this time of pandemic, fake news, manipulation of the masses, planned misinformation and massive lying by authoritarian leaders in many countries. It helps to separate the grain from the chaff.

It advances the development of our consciousness to make sure that we are watching the kind of movies that open our minds. Not the usual movies which are full of unnecessary violence and sexual innuendos that dull our minds into submission. The movies that dictators and plunderers want us to watch are those that entertain us to forget widespread corruption and the reality of the global climate crisis.

There are hundreds of good movies that educate us about the truth of our social situation, and the true state of our economies, our global politics and culture. We have sampled at least 18 of these here for you to try. Find out for yourself.

On top of the list is the film entitled, The Social Dilemma. Now that there is talk of students dying because of the use or misuse of educational modules, we have merely scratched the surface of the more serious problems that the Internet brings. Snowden, the expose done by Edward Snowden, former IT expert and intelligence officer in the USA as to how governments invade our private lives, belongs to the same genre.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are serious about your Catholicism and you care enough about the world, you should watch The Two Popes, and Pope Francis: A Man of his word. If you want to push your enlightenment forward you might want to check the movie, I Am. It asserts that in life there are only two questions that need to be asked: what’s wrong with our world and what can we do to make it better?

Those of us who want to find out if there is still hope in the field of politics should watch Knockdown the House and The Edge of Democracy. Here in these films you will learn that all is not lost about democracy. There is still hope in the world despite the lies and double talk of Donald Trump and a similar type of leader nearer to us.

The biggest real problem that the promoters of this pandemic want us to forget is the Global Climate Crisis. The film, The Inconvenient Sequel, tells us more about the facts surrounding this most serious issue.

Saudi Arabia Uncovered unmasks the evil lurking behind this oil Kingdom. Saving Capitalism will educate us about how this economic system really keeps the poor poorer and the rich richer. Barry and Becoming tell the story of Barrack and Michelle Obama’s rise from rags to riches.

Cowspiracy, What the Health, and Heal will enlighten you about food and health issues. While The Little Prince, Raising Dion, The Boy Who Harnessed TheWind, and The Kindness Diaries, will inspire faith, hope and love within us. Go watch these movies.

