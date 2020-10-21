Bohol records 40% drop in dengue cases











After an uptrend in the number of dengue cases in the past two years, Bohol has finally recorded a steep drop in the tally for the dreaded mosquito-borne disease which has been a perennial problem for the province and the rest of the tropical country.

Based on data from the health department’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) 7, Bohol recorded a 40.1 percent drop in the number of cases for January 1, 2020 to October 3, 2020 compared with the case tally for the same period last year.

The RESU 7 recorded 2,849 dengue cases from January 1 to October 3, 2020 and 4,751 cases in the same period in 2019.

The number of deaths was also significantly lower—with 13 for 2020 and 29 for 2019.

According to the RESU, Talibon recorded the most number of cases with 400. Four deaths due to complications of dengue were also noted in the town.

Talibon was followed by Tubigon with 205 cases and Tagbilaran City with 180 cases.

The following towns were also among the top 10 municipalities with the most number of dengue cases: Jagna – 179, Clarin – 120, Getafe – 108, Loon – 107, Ubay – 105, Anda – 100 and Calape – 84.

Amid the continued lack of cure or vaccine for dengue, the Department of Health continues to remind the public to follow the 4S strategy against the potentially fatal disease.

The 4S plan involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places, securing self-protection, seeking early consultation, and supporting fogging and spraying in hotspot places. (AD)