Bohol records 40% drop in dengue cases

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Bohol records 40% drop in dengue cases

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

After an uptrend in the number of dengue cases in the past two years, Bohol has finally recorded a steep drop in the tally for the dreaded mosquito-borne disease which has been a perennial problem for the province and the rest of the tropical country.

Based on data from the health department’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) 7, Bohol recorded a 40.1 percent drop in the number of cases for January 1, 2020 to October 3, 2020 compared with the case tally for the same period last year.

The RESU 7 recorded 2,849 dengue cases from January 1 to October 3, 2020 and 4,751 cases in the same period in 2019.

The number of deaths was also significantly lower—with 13 for 2020 and 29 for 2019.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to the RESU, Talibon recorded the most number of cases with 400. Four deaths due to complications of dengue were also noted in the town.

Talibon was followed by Tubigon with 205 cases and Tagbilaran City with 180 cases.

The following towns were also among the top 10 municipalities with the most number of dengue cases: Jagna – 179, Clarin – 120, Getafe – 108, Loon – 107, Ubay – 105, Anda – 100 and Calape – 84.

Amid the continued lack of cure or vaccine for dengue, the Department of Health continues to remind the public to follow the 4S strategy against the potentially fatal disease.

The 4S plan involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places, securing self-protection, seeking early consultation, and supporting fogging and spraying in hotspot places. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Rep. Aumentado flies to Congress amid fiasco

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The lone Bohol representative who was pulled…

Tourism to re-open this Christmas?

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Tourism will re-open in time for the…

LTO 7 chief Caindec tagged as “corrupt” by Malacañang spox

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) regional director for Central Visayas Victor Caindec is accused of large-scale extortion over vehicle registrations,…

Bohol loses P10 billion to COVID

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The COVID-19 has so hurt Bohol, inflicting…

71 Covid cases in hotspot islets in Talibon, Bien Unido

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Two island barangays are now considered as…

COVID-19 cases in Bohol breach 200 mark

COVID-19 cases in Bohol have breached the 200-mark as the province recorded over 56 new cases in just three days.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply