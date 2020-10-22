Pork supply in Bohol for Christmas season more than enough, says Capitol exec











A local official on Thursday assured that Bohol will have sufficient pork supply in time for the Christmas season even amid the continued ban on the entry of pork and pork-related products into the province.

According to Bing Lapiz, chief of the Provincial Veterinary Office, Bohol has surpassed its sufficiency level reaching about 300 percent beyond the required supply.

The province which remains free from the highly contagious African swine fever (ASF) has even been supplying pork to other localities including Metro Manila.

“Daghan tang supply, nag-supply na gani ta og Manila. Pero strictly monitored ng mga shipment kay mahadlok pud ta na ang mga sakyanan na gamiton gikan og Manila kay Luzon peligro mana pwede na sila magda sa sakit,” she said.

Bohol since last year banned the entry of live pigs, pork and pork products into the province as part of efforts to prevent the spread of ASF.

ASF is a deadly viral disease which affects only hogs and cannot be transmitted to humans.

According to Lapiz, Bohol will not lift the ban until the country eradicates ASF which has affected Luzon and Mindanao.

So far, some 25 provinces across the country have been hit by the disease based on data from the Department of Agriculture. (A. Doydora)