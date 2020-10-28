Roque arrives in Bohol to promote ‘tourism bubble’

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque arrives at the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao on Wednesday morning. | via Panglao APS

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque arrived in Bohol Wednesday to visit various tourist destinations as part of efforts to promote the scheduled reopening of tourism in the province.

Capitol communications chief Kevin Damalerio said Roque arrived on board a private jet at the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao at 9 a.m.

He was accompanied by Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Rachel Queenie Rodulfo and staff of state-run news channel PTV-4.

According to Damalerio, Roque will visit the resort town of Panglao, the Chocolate Hills in Carmen, the Loboc River in Loboc and the Santa Monica Church in Alburquerque, among other sites.

“Pareha sa iyang gibuhat sa Boracay…Ga check siya sa mga tourism bubbles,” Damalerio said.

Damalerio noted that Roque tested negative in a PCR test and results of which and other requirements were submitted to the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF).

The BIATF in turn issued the clearance for the Malacañang official to enter the province.

“APOR protocol ang atong gi-invoke nato ana nila kay dili man sila mo lapas og five days, so negative PCR result 48 hours prior sa ilang arrival,” he said.

Roque and his entourage are also required to refrain from close contact with locals.

Damalerio said Roque will be staying at a resort in Panglao and leave on Friday.

Roque is scheduled to meet local media at the Henann Resort in Panglao on Thursday.

Bohol, like the Boracay and select “tourism bubbles” across the country, are set to reopen for tourists in efforts to resuscitate the country’s slumping tourism industry amid the pandemic.

Bohol in particular is expected to reopen for tourist in mid-November. (R. Tutas)

