Aris says ‘many’ mayors allied with Yap asked him to run for governor











File Photo: via Aris Aumentado’s FB page

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Saturday claimed that several mayors perceived to be allied with Governor Arthur Yap have asked him to run for governor.

The last-term congressman however said he has no plans of running for the gubernatorial seat “as of the moment.”

“Daghang mayors. In fact, ang atong gobernador hing ingon na iyaha na kuno ng mga mayora, kanang iyang mga kaistorya na iyahang mga mayor mao ra puy ingon na padagonon kuno ko og gobernador, pero ingon ko nila na ‘di ko mo dagan pagkagobernador’,” Aumentado said when asked if municipal chief executives have asked him to run for the province’s top government post.

Aumentado issued the statement during a sideline interview with the media during the launching of the Tana! Youth Project of Youth Lead Philippines at the JJ’s Seafood Village in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however did not completely close the door on the possibility that he will run for the governorship, a post previously held by his late father, Erico Aumentado.

“Agad ra ta sa katawhan, katawhan man g’yud ang magdesisyon kung aha ta epangpad-pad kay ang mga taw man g’yuy magbuot,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that things could still change considering that the 2022 elections are still far ahead.

In the 2019 elections, Aumentado ran under the ticket of former Cabinet secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. who lost by a slim margin to Yap in the gubernatorial race.

Developments in the national political landscape however are projected to also affect local alliances in the province during the next poll which will be a presidential election. (R. Tutas)