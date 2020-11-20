PAL to resume flights on Nov. 22; AirAsia eyes daily trips











Two of the country’s biggest air carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia Philippines have announced the resumption of their commercial flights to Bohol amid the government’s efforts to resuscitate the slumping tourism industry by reopening key tourism destinations including the province.

“The (resumption) of flights is timely in view of the reopening of Bohol to domestic tourism,” PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said on Thursday.

PAL will fly between the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Bohol Panglao International Airport every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines on Wednesday also announced the resumption of its flights between Manila and Bohol beginning December 1.

From Dec. 1-15, the carrier would be servicing these routes four times weekly, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Daily flights between the two destinations will be offered from Dec. 16-31, the airline added.

According to AirAsia, locally stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipinos must be able to present the following: medical certificate issued by a licensed physician; travel clearance issued by the PNP Covid Shield; and Certificate of Acceptance from the receiving LGU.

Meanwhile, an executive from Cebu Pacific (CEB) said the carrier is mulling on increasing flight frequencies to these routes by December.

CEB started flights between Manila and Bohol last October 28.

“Prior to that, we used to operate an all-cargo for Manila-Bohol, while passengers were on Bohol-Manila,” Candice Iyog, vice president for CEB’s Marketing and Customer Experience, told the Philippine News Agency.

Iyog added that the low-cost carrier hopes to increase its operations between the two routes to daily by December.

At present, CEB flies thrice weekly between Bohol and Manila, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque recently announced the reopening of Bohol to tourists beginning Nov. 15. “Do-it-yourself tours,” however, are prohibited.

Tourists are required to prepare the following: a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result taken within 72 hours before the flight departure date; filled up the online registration form that can be found on the website, tourism.bohol.gov.ph, for them to receive personal QR code; and booking confirmation details for hotel or resort located in the municipalities of Panglao or Dauis. (PNA)

*Minor edits were done by the Chronicle to collate two articles from PNA.