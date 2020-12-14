59 visitors expected to arrive as Bohol reopens to leisure tourists











Several travelers are expected to arrive in Bohol when the province reopens its doors to leisure tourists on Tuesday, almost 10 months after the island was closed off to returning residents and visitors alike due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Joanne Pinat of the Bohol Tourism Office, some 59 tourists from Metro Manila and various other localities will enter the province.

All of them have already pre-booked their accommodations in accredited hotels within the province’s tourism bubble as required by the government from those who wish to visit the island.

Tourists are also required to submit negative results of PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to their arrival.

The Capitol meanwhile is keeping a tight watch on the PCR test results to ensure that that these are legitimate amid concerns of doctored documents being used to enter Boracay which has also opened its doors to tourists ahead of Bohol.

Pinat said that they have a complete list of accredited PCR testing laboratories across the country and are constantly coordinating with them.

Bohol on November 15 initially reopened for big groups such as those holding MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) activities, weddings, reunions and other gatherings.

The partial reopening however failed to draw visitors with minimal arrivals recorded since last month. (rt)